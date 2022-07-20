Who was the best player across all four men’s majors in 2022?

Major season is over for another year.

Men’s golf’s four marquee events provided thrills, spills and all kinds of drama in 2022.

Only nine golfers made the cut in all of them, with some of the names you might have expected missing from the list.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, for example, was an early exit from the US PGA, while Jordan Spieth was sent packing from the Masters and Cam Smith missed the cut at the US Open.

But of those who did manage the feat, who came out on top when the scores from all four were added together?

