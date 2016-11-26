Club de Golf Alcanada gets *another* award

Club de Golf Alcanada has added yet another award to the trophy cabinet after landing the award for ‘Best Service’ at the third World of Leading Golf (WLG) awards ceremony.

Alcanada, which is the only course in Mallorca adjacent to the sea, was singled out for the friendliness, competence and up-selling ability of its employees, across the golf club at the ceremony on home turf at Golf Son Gual Mallorca.

“We pride ourselves on extra attention to detail” – Kristoff Both

The Robert Trent Jones Jnr course opened in 2003 and blends naturally into the typical Mallorcan terrain, while offering magnificent mountain and sea views, amid a mixture of pine and olive groves.

In addition, the club boasts a centuries-old Mallorca clubhouse with a sun-baked terrace.

Collecting the award, Club de Golf Alcanada’s director of golf, Kristoff Both, said: “We pride ourselves on extra attention to detail to ensure our visitors and members enjoy the very best experience every time they visit us at Alcanada.

“We will strive to raise the level even higher” – Kristoff Both

“To receive this prestigious award alongside so many other fantastic clubs is a huge honour for us and is shared among all of our staff at the club, who work so hard to deliver the highest possible standards.

“It shows we are on the right track and we will strive to raise the level even higher.”

Club de Golf Alcanada saw off the challenge of the Algarve’s Monte Rei, and three more Spanish clubs: Club de Golf La Reserva in Andalucia and Malaga-based duo Real Club de Golf Las Brisas and Finca Cortesin, all of which were nominated in the same category.

Claus Feldt, WLG’s general manager, said: “Once again we were able to reward the crème de la crème of WLG members.

“To emerge victorious in any category is a real badge of honour” – Claus Feldt

“The standard of competition for all of these awards is probably the highest anywhere given that all WLG members have to attain amazingly high levels anyway; so to emerge victorious in any category is a real badge of honour for golf resorts.”

For more information on the award-winning Club de Golf Alcanada, please visit www.golf-alcanada.com.