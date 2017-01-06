bunkered Advent Calendar 2016 – Winners!

Kerrie Haywood, Kinloss
Alan Howe, Chelmsford
Kay Broomfield, Sutton Coldfield
Grant Strachan, Montrose
John Heap, Barnsley
Liz Slade, Weymouth
Peter H Robins, Hyde
David Simpson, Gourock
Marian Wynne Eames, Caernarfon
David Allen, London
Paul Towers, Macclesfield
Tommy Smith, Tarbolton
Joe Carter, Oxford
Anthony Lynch, Greasby
Doug Murray, Johnstone
Deryck Aubrey, Edinburgh
Suzanna Gentle, Plymouth
Bruce Coull, Edinburgh
Mike Ward, Welwyn Garden City
Robert Fulton, Dundee
Stephen Logan, Kilmarnock
Gerrard Gallacher, Bathgate
Ken Innes, Dunfermline
Stephen Jolly, Blairgowrie
Michael Moore, Ayr
Thomas Scotney, Trowbridge
Robert Green, Dalkeith
Wayne Buck, Southampton
Sandra Ford, Sevenoaks
Paul McBennett, Hamilton
John Mill, Dundee
Jon Glynn, Elgin
David Houghton, Southam
Darrell Carver, Wrexham
Neil Crooks, Galashiels
