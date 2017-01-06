bunkered Advent Calendar 2016 – Winners!

Dec 1 – Shotscope

Kerrie Haywood, Kinloss

Dec 2 – Nitehawk

Alan Howe, Chelmsford

Kay Broomfield, Sutton Coldfield

Dec 3 – Bioflow

Grant Strachan, Montrose

Dec 4 – Whisky Angel

John Heap, Barnsley

Dec 5 – Lynx Golf

Liz Slade, Weymouth

Dec 6 – Funkybobs

Peter H Robins, Hyde

David Simpson, Gourock

Marian Wynne Eames, Caernarfon

David Allen, London

Paul Towers, Macclesfield

Dec 7 – DivotEND

Tommy Smith, Tarbolton

Joe Carter, Oxford

Dec 8 – Explanar

Anthony Lynch, Greasby

Dec 9 – Grip-Par

Doug Murray, Johnstone

Deryck Aubrey, Edinburgh

Dec 10 – Groovefix

Suzanna Gentle, Plymouth

Dec 11 – Bagboy

Bruce Coull, Edinburgh

Dec 12 – Glenmuir

Mike Ward, Welwyn Garden City

Dec 13 – Stampyourballs

Robert Fulton, Dundee

Dec 14 – VICE Golf

Stephen Logan, Kilmarnock

Dec 15 – Bedlam Golf

Gerrard Gallacher, Bathgate

Dec 16 – Srixon

Ken Innes, Dunfermline

Dec 17 – GFore

Stephen Jolly, Blairgowrie

Dec 18 – Kingsbarns Distillery

Michael Moore, Ayr

Dec 19 – Nitehawk

Thomas Scotney, Trowbridge

Dec 20 – Funkybobs

Robert Green, Dalkeith

Wayne Buck, Southampton

Sandra Ford, Sevenoaks

Paul McBennett, Hamilton

John Mill, Dundee

Dec 21 – Motocaddy

Jon Glynn, Elgin

Dec 22 – ETIQUS

David Houghton, Southam

Dec 23 – CaddyCell

Darrell Carver, Wrexham

Dec 24 – PIQ

Neil Crooks, Galashiels

Congratulations to all winners. Please note that there is no need to contact us to claim your prizes; they will be sent to you shortly.