Golf club trials unique new pricing policy

Players at the Lodge of Four Seasons in Missouri will now pay ‘by the hour’ at the resort, a pricing model inspired by feedback and analysis from guests to offer players new value in 2017.
“I’ve never seen another golf course offer this kind of pricing” – Matt Tausig
A press release issued by the resort states that hourly pricing gives golfers, particularly locals and leisure guests, the best value for their game, no matter how long they play.
“This is definitely a first for The Lodge,” Matt Tausig, director of golf, told Lake News Online. “I’ve worked in the golf industry for 25 years, and I’ve never seen another golf course offer this kind of pricing.”
“Local golfers and leisure guests who want to play for whatever small window of time they have – that’s who this is geared towards.”
With all the talk about slow play following Jason Day’s comments last week that he ‘didn’t care’ about speeding up, could this pricing policy be seen as a way of speeding up play?
Or could you only envisage this being problematic to the club if certain groups wanted to play faster than others or, importantly, didn’t really care about how much they were paying for their rounds.
What do you make of this new pay by the hour pricing policy adopted by the Lodge of Four Seasons? Could you see it catching on here in the UK? Leave your thoughts in the ‘Comments’ section below.
David Stubley
January 15, 2017 at 1:59 pm
What do you do about being stuck behind a fourball who don’t give a damn about anyone?
Alan Lloyd
January 15, 2017 at 5:20 pm
Seems like a good idea at first glance but whilst I like a game at a reasonable pace, i can get delayed by a slower group in front or some way ahead. Also a two ball will move through a course much quicker than a 4-ball and may not have the opportunity presented to go through the slower group(s). So, this could be fraught with problems and complaints. But best of luck to those who try it.
John nicol
January 16, 2017 at 10:25 am
It would be ok if you could set your on speed, but you could be behind a slow group and it would defeat the purpose
Reggie
January 16, 2017 at 1:30 pm
I don’t see this working on holidays and weekends but if a person came out and wanted to only play a few holes and had to pick up the kids during the week I could see it working and being a good idea