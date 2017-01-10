The Dunvegan Hotel is sold to consortium

• The Dunvegan Hotel sold to consortium Forth Bridge Capital LLP

• But it’s business as usual at one of golf’s most famous 19th holes

• Former owners Jack & Sheena Willoughby will maintain interest

The Dunvegan Hotel, one of the most iconic 19th holes in the golfing world, has been sold to Forth Bridge Capital LLP, a consortium of golfing enthusiasts from Canada and the USA.

Forth Bridge Capital LLP is a UK-based investment company specialising in sports related businesses and properties. It is owned and managed by golf enthusiasts, industry executives and tour professionals.

“It’s obviously a bittersweet time for us” – Mr Willoughby

Former owners of The Dunvegan Hotel, Jack and Sheena Willoughby, who owned and managed the business for the past 23 years, will maintain an interest in the hotel and, as partners, will assist the new owners going forward.

From a customer, employee and patron’s perspective, everything at The Dunvegan Hotel will be very much be business as usual.

“We are a delighted to have concluded a deal with the principals at Forth Bridge Capital,” said Mr Willoughby.

“The new owners are all golfers and are well known to us and to the Dunvegan” – Mr Willoughby

“Having been owners for the past 23 years, it’s obviously a bittersweet time for us hence we were always hoping to find buyers of a likeminded nature to ourselves to take The Dunvegan Hotel into its next ‘era’.

“There is no doubt we have accomplished this goal as the new owners are all golfers and are well known to us and to the Dunvegan.”

Forth Bridge executives added: “We are very happy to be involved with Jack and Sheena who have been a pleasure to deal with and we are committed to ensuring The Dunvegan Hotel remains one of golf’s best experiences.”

