FIRST LOOK: Mizuno ST-230 drivers

Gear

FIRST LOOK: Mizuno ST-230 drivers

By James Tait19 January, 2023
The new Mizuno ST 230 drivers have arrived, featuring an all-new energy source that is the missing piece. 

Mizuno has taken learnings from previous models in the ST line over the years and now we see the new CORTECH Chamber feature in the brand-new ST 230 range. 

“Our player testing over the years shows that placing extra weight close to the face results in faster ball speeds and low spin rates,” says David Llewellyn, Director of R&D for Mizuno. 



“We’ve been steadily working towards the CORTECH Chamber, which is incredibly effective at that job. Encasing the steel weight within the TPU Chamber means that we’re moving weight close to the face at the same time as creating an additional source of energy. Steel is twice the density of titanium but won’t weld directly, which is where the TPU has a second role.” 

Let's take a closer look at each of the options...

• REVIEW: Mizuno ST 230 drivers

St Z Pair

Mizuno ST-Z-230 driver 

This is Mizuno's lowest-spinning option, offering tremendous stability in a neutral setting. It features the all-new CORTECH chamber, which produces explosive speed and distance off the Forged SAT 2041 Beta Titanium face. A carbon sole allows weight saved to be and redistributed to maximise overall performance. Adjustability in the hosel allows for four degrees of loft to dial-in preferred launch and flight. 

St X X2 Crown

Mizuno ST-X-230 driver 

The ST-X is the draw bias option. It has a deeper profile with the weight located closer to the hosel which means it’s slightly higher spinning. Just like the ST-Z, it also features a Forged Titanium face and CORTECH Chamber for faster speeds, less spin and more distance. The deeper profile aligns square in more of a neutral setting. 

St X Platinum Mood Image

Mizuno ST-X-PLTNM 

An ultra-lightweight option for slower swing speeds, the ST-X-PLTNM is a draw biased option. Overall, it is 30g lighter than any possible custom option of the ST-X 230 with a Helium Platinum Shaft and lightweight grip. It also features the CORTECH Chamber and Forged Titanium face with four degrees of adjustability. 

Available: February 2023 

RRP: £499 (all drivers) 

