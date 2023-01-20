REVIEW: Mizuno ST-230 driver

Mizuno has been developing the ST range for the last four years and now they say they have the missing piece.

In the ST range previously, we had the ST-190, ST-200, ST-220 and now we have the new ST-230 which come in three models the ST-Z, the ST-X and the ST-X-PLTNM.

I got my hands on the new low spinning ST-Z-230 to see if Mizuno have found the missing ingredient.

When you sit the club behind the ball it looks great. You can see the dark gloss towards the front of the crown and then it blends into a darker grey carbon which makes the club head look larger and slightly elongated to the eye. It looks like it sits a little open, but it all honesty it just makes it easier to get the ball in the air.

On the sole we have a full carbon piece which allows the CG to move forward and for weight to be saved. The weight sits at the back of the head for a higher MOI and contributes to the CG.

You'll also find the CORTECH Chamber which Mizuno say "is the missing piece".

The CORTECH Chamber is a piece of stainless steel encased in-between a TPU chamber behind the club face. This essentially acts as a shock absorber and works together with the titanium face so when the face flexes no energy is lost.

The feeling from the face is really smooth, it feels solid and sounds brilliant. The ball speeds off the face are really impressive as are the distances. One thing that is noticeable is how easy it is to hit.

It is so user friendly and the consistency on dispersion and spin really stand outs. Even on the mishits the speeds are impressive, the distance and consistency as a whole are superb. It’s so impressive overall, this driver is an all-rounder. It ticks a lot of boxes.

I wasn’t sure if the CORTECH Chamber was going to be the missing piece but it is and it really has elevated this driver. There is no energy lost, balls speeds and distances are really impressive even on the mishits. In my opinion Mizuno have done a superb job with the ST-Z-230 and I can see this being part of conversation for 2023.

Available: February 2023

RRP: £499 (All drivers)