FIRST LOOK: Mizuno ST-230 fairways and hybrids

The new Mizuno ST 230 fairways and hybrids feature the all-new CORTECH Chamber delivering explosive speeds and distance.

What is a CORTECH Chamber, we hear you ask.



Simple. This is a piece of stainless steel that sits encased in TPU behind the face and which acts as a shock absorber, so no energy is lost and ball speeds are maximised off the face.



The sweetspot is lower so that speeds are maintained. This is particular good when you're looking to pick it clean off tight lies

“The elevated ball of the CORTECH Chamber is a great addition to the ST-Z fairway woods but the stability might be the real stand-out,” says Chris Voshall. “They feel like they are on tracks through impact.”

Mizuno ST-Z 230 fairway

The fairway wood is a mid-low spinning mid-sized head which is high launching developed by Mizuno’s advisors.

It has MAS1C steel face boosted by Mizuno’s CORTECH Chamber, which delivers exceptional ball speeds as well as a powerful, solid sensation at impact. The carbon composite crown offers a low centre of gravity and stability with weighting delivering a consistent launch.



The Quick Switch hosel offers four degrees of adjustability.

Mizuno ST-Z 230 hybrid

The hybrid utilises a high energy MAS1C steel face which is boosted by Mizuno’s CORTECH Chamber. It, too, delivers exceptional ball speeds and a powerful, solid sensation at impact.



It has a slightly larger, more playable footprint than its predecessor (the CLK), with a waffle crown and thick sole weight engineered to create a low sweetspot and deep centre of gravity for high launch and efficient spin rates.

Available: February 2023

RRP: £299 (fairway); £279 (hybrid)