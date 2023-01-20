FIRST LOOK: Titleist TSR hybrids

The brand-new Titleist TSR hybrids make their debut on the PGA Tour

this week - and they might be a great option for your bag, too.

The new clubs will join the already successful range of TSR metalwoods first unveiled in 2022.

And whilst they are expected to be a huge hit with the best players in the world, they'll perform equally as well for those of you who haven't quite locked up your tour card just yet.

“TSR2 and TSR3 hybrids offer players options at the top end of the bag. Players can choose between the more classical shape and high launch of the TSR2 or the refined profile and adjustability of the TSR3. Both clubs provide a fast, forgiving, and high-launching long-iron alternative that gives the golfer the confidence to pull off any shot." said Tom Bennett, Principal Product Manager of Fairways & Hybrids for Titleist.

Here are some of the key things to know...

Titleist TSR2 hybrids

Titleist says this model is a "high launching, mid-low spin, forgiving long-iron replacement" and is best-suited for players that deliver the club in a sweeping motion.

The TSR2 features a slightly lengthened blade, which aims to increase face flex and give you more speed and forgiveness.

They also come with increased forgiveness and a high inertia body, with the centre of gravity pushed deeper in the head for a higher launch.

The TSR2 is also faster through the rough, thanks to a sole that is going to create less friction through thick surfaces.

Titleist also claims the new range will provide amazing sound and feel, with player-influenced acoustics from the TSR range.

Titleist TSR3 hybrids

Titleist says the TSR3 provides "a flatter trajectory" and a "tour-inspired shape that gives players the confidence to hit any shot."

This model features an iron-like shape at address, with a slight reduction in offset for improved performance.

They are also designed to be more stable at impact, which will particularly help when playing from tough lies.

The TSR3 also features adjustability on the sole - unlike the TSR2 - which allows the player to dial-in their preferred settings.

Like the TSR2, the TSR3 has been designed to deliver the very best sound and feel possible.

The TSR hybrid range will be on show this week at the American Express, and they'll be available to get fitted into from February 9.

They'll hit shops worldwide from February 23, with four featured shafts: two from Tensei and two from HZRDUS.

Available: February 23, 2023

RRP: £259