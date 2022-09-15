REVIEW: "The TSR is possibly the best Titleist driver ever!"

Titleist has finally released its much-hyped TSR drivers - but do they live up to their billing?

When it comes to Titleist drivers, for a long time, they looked great but not necessarily performed the way you would expect.

That all changed when the TSi range was released and a host of tour pros started gaming it, including many equipment 'free agents' - a clear indication of its quality.

The result? Titleist is now well on the way to becoming the No.1 driver on the tour as well as the No.1 ball - and the TSR range looks like it could be the decisive factor in it getting there.

I've hit plenty of drivers in my time but the TSR3 driver is one of the most impressive I've come across. It has the classic Titleist-shaped head made from aerospace grade titanium and it just looks amazing at address. Sleek, sophisticated and massively confidence-inspiring.



The new aerodynamic shaping makes a big impact, too. It effortlessly increases your clubhead speed by swinging exactly the same as you normally would.

The sound and feel is so good. It just fills you up with confidence. The VFT speed ring face is very forgiving on mishits as it has a big sweetspot and, when you strike it off the middle, it goes like a rocket.

The ball speed is also extremely impressive. No matter what part of the face you hit, you'll still generate plenty of distance.



On the sole of the club, you will find the new Surefit CG track which is really impressive. You can move it (very easily, I might add) to the CG setting of your choice to maximise ball speed even more, giving you more distance.

I really can see why so many tour pros put the TSR in the bag as soon as it was released on tour. If I was them, I would be jumping on it as well. When Will Zalatoris got his hands on this club earlier in the season, he said: "So you're telling me I can't have this for the next six months?"

There are now 80 tour pros using the driver which is a clear indication that the TSR is special, and if you're looking to go longer and straighter, you should definitely consider doing the same.

I really recommend booking yourself in for custom fitting and trying this out as it really is living up to the hype. Titleist have, again, smashed it out the park.