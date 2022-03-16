PING introduces new Glide 4.0 wedges

PING has announced the introduction of the Glide 4.0 wedge series, its next generation of specialty wedges engineered to bring golfers lower-launching, higher-spinning performance into and around greens.

The tour-proven Glide 4.0 wedges are available for custom fitting and pre-sell beginning today at authorised PING golf shops around the world.

“The Glide 4.0 series is an exciting continuation of our specialty wedge family that brings golfers the short-game performance they need to lower their scores through several advancements in wedge technology,” explained PING president John K. Solheim.



“We packed a lot of performance into the series to ensure it appeals to golfers of all abilities. The wedges have a great look at address and are extremely versatile in all conditions, relying on precision-milled grooves and a new face blast to increase friction and deliver high spin and consistency. The feel is greatly improved as we’re using 8620 carbon steel together with our activated elastomer insert behind the face.

“Every detail in the Glide 4.0 is designed to save shots, including a longer grip for choking down when necessary to play touch shots around the green. We’ve seen tremendous tour adoption around the world with the new wedges and look forward to getting them in golfer’s hands as we begin another golf season.”

Developing the Glide 4.0 wedges, PING’s engineers focused on expanding the grind and loft options to make custom fitting easier and more precise.

“The four distinctly different sole grinds, including an Eye2 sand-wedge-inspired version in four lofts, ensure that trained PING club fitters can properly match a Glide 4.0 to a golfer’s angle of attack and playing conditions,” added Solheim. “Whether fitting our tour pros or players who just prefer the look, feel and all-around performance of a specialty wedge, we have a sole grind and loft combination to match every golfer.”



The multi-material construction combines 8620 carbon steel with a larger and softer activated elastomer insert to provide a soft, responsive feel. The additional volume of the insert allows for 36% more face contact, resulting in the softer feel golfers prefer in their wedges.

The Glide 4.0 features a slightly rounded, compact design that benefits from advancements to the lead edge and hosel transition to provide a captured look at address. In designing the series, the engineers made the head sizes of the “S” and “T” grind versions smaller than the “W” and “E” options.

In combination with the precision-milled face and grooves, meantime, the new Emery face blast adds more texture to the hitting surface, creating higher friction and more interaction between the club and ball for more spin and lower launch.

The 46˚, 50˚ and 52˚ lofts feature wheel-cut grooves with a 20˚ sidewall to optimise performance on full shots. The 54˚ to 60˚ options are milled with a 28˚ sidewall and tighter radius for more spin and precision on finesse shots around the green and from the sand. The hydropearl 2.0 chrome finish adds to the higher spin and lower launch, especially from wet and rough conditions.

Four differentiated sole grinds (S, W, T, E) are designed to match a golfer’s angle of attack and typical turf conditions for improving performance and versatility on full and partial shots. In all, there are 17 grind/loft combinations.

To find out more, visit the PING website.

