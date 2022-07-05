TaylorMade unveils new Stealth UDI driving irons and DHY hybrids

TaylorMade’s new Stealth UDI driving irons and Stealth DHY driving hybrids aim to bridge the gap between your shortest fairway wood and longest iron.

If you love the feel of the P790 irons but have always struggled to bridge the gap between the longer irons and your fairway woods, TaylorMade have designed the Stealth UDI and DHY with you in mind.

The latest products have taken SpeedFoam Air technology from the P790s, replicating the feel, versatility and forgiveness in the new stealth Driving Iron and Hybrid.

For years, TaylorMade has offered various products to fill the gap, and today the company announces the latest innovation in driving irons and driving hybrids with Stealth UDI and Stealth DHY. The all-new Stealth UDI and DHY are powered by SpeedFoam Air for optimal launch, distance, and playability.

• Why it's time to upgrade your Callaway driver

"With Stealth UDI and DHY, we designed two different, yet similar options to provide versatility and forgiveness that can be a massive advantage for golfers in between their fairway woods and longest irons,” saidMatt Bovee, Director Product Creation, Irons. “By incorporating SpeedFoam Air from our P790 irons and re-imagining the shaping of both UDI and DHY, we created the opportunity for the everyday golfer to be able to rely on two different options at the top of the bag: Stealth UDI with a lower trajectory and more penetrating ball flight and Stealth DHY that flies a little higher and lands softer. With these products, golfers will be able to take flight in the ways that best suits their game and properly gap the top of their bags.”

New & Proven Tech

The Stealth UDI and DHY utilise new technological features not seen before in TaylorMade UDI and DHY irons. The forged 4140 steel L-Face with inverted cone technology, combined with a Thru-SlotSpeed Pocket, provide ample distance, forgiveness, and workability. Sound and feel are tuned for great response with the use of a new SpeedFoam Air that is 69% less dense, giving the design engineers more discretionary mass for optimising the centre of gravity, without sacrificing on damping. Not only can these irons fill the gap in the bag, but they can also be tailored to the individual player and conditions of the day, quickly and easily.

There are multiple cosmetic changes to the Stealth UDI and DHY featuring a mirror polish black chrome on the toe, while keeping the monochromatic theme with a slight hint of red to tie into the rest of the Stealth family.



Stealth UDI

Aiming to create the ultimate blend of control and versatility, Stealth UDI has been built to meet the eye of consistent ball-strikers but with an enhanced level of forgiveness that will aid long iron shots and stingers.

TaylorMade Stealth UDI offers a traditional address view with tour-inspired shaping, a narrower sole width (compared to the new DHY hybrid) and less offset than its predecessors. The weight placement on Stealth UDI is right behind impact, meaning that the centre of gravity (CG) has been positioned for a lower ball flight, while creating the spin required to shape shots. In comparison to the CG of the P790, TaylorMade say the Stealth UDI is comparable but has a wider sole for better playability.

Stealth DHY

Designed for power and forgiveness, Stealth DHY aims to delivers a mid-to-low ball flight with distance properties that rival traditional hybrids in an iron-like profile. It features a longer blade length and wide sole, creating a generous strike zone that has been created to inspire confidence. A rounded heel toe radius enhances playability and turf interaction, while the weight placement is positioned in the sole of the club to create a lower CG. That lower CG creates a higher launch than the Stealth UDI, making it more playable and easier to launch than a traditional iron.

Stealth UDI

RRP: £219 Lofts: 18°, 20° and 23° for right-handed golfers and 18° and 20° for left-handed golfers.

Shafts: Aldila ASCENT Black (100X, 90S) shafts and Super Stroke S-Tech (50g) grips.

Stealth DHY

RRP: £219 Lofts: 17°, 19°, 22° and 25° for right-handed golfers and 19° and 22° for left-handed golfers.

Shafts: Aldila ASCENT Black(75S, 65R, 55A for DHY) shafts and Super Stroke S-Tech (50g) grips.