Titleist unveils new TSR drivers

Faster in the air, longer off the tee, straighter down the fairway.

That's what you can expect from Titleist's new TSR range.



Since they first hit the tour during the Travelers Championship in June, these new drivers have contributed to several wins and caught the eye of golfers and golf fans around the world.



Now, we can tell you more about them.



Since the inception of the Titleist Speed Project, engineers have continued to put greater emphasis on aerodynamics as being one of the most essential routes to increasing clubhead speed. The three drivers in the TSR line-up - TSR2, TSR3 and TSR4 - are the result of that work.



They feature a new "boat tail" shape that houses the swing weight, moving one more element of drag off the club sole, as well as two new VFT constructions, each offering specific performance benefits engineered to work for different player profiles

The TSR2 and TSR4 feature a multi-plateau VFT face that is built inward, layer by layer, to create nearly constant CT across the entire hitting surface. This results in a more forgiving face for off-centre strikes.

The VFT construction of the TSR3, meantime, is found in its Speed Ring face, where Titleist engineers focused on centering the maximum CT/COR relationship into the sweetspot, helping players who consistently find the middle of the clubface get even more speed off the tee.

Consistency is a feature across the full TSR line-up, including the look, feel and sound of each, which are a result of direct feedback from tour players and other discerning golfers.

Titleist continues to use the best-performing materials in the construction of TSR drivers, including premium aerospace grade titanium.

This is employed by the likes of NASA and features unique properties in terms of strength, recoil, and durability.

Every TSR driver is precision manufactured to the tightest tolerances and measured multiple times to ensure performance at the maximum allowable limit.



They all feature Titleist’s patented SureFit hosel and are compatible with all Titleist TSi, TS, 917, 915, 913 and 910 models.

Available: September 23.



Price: £529 | £699 (Premium)