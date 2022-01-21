search
Gear

NEW FOR '22

Can the Wilson Triad golf ball help you shoot lower scores?

By David Cunninghame21 January, 2022
Wilson has just unveiled its all-new Triad golf ball, claiming that its T3 technology will help you “to find more fairways, attack more pins & sink more putts.”

“We are very excited to introduce this innovative golf ball for a growing community of competitive players who want to take their game to the next level,” said Tim Clarke, General Manager, Wilson Golf.

• The best clubs for golfers on a budget

“The competitive golfer striving to break 80 is who Wilson Labs had in mind while engineering the T3 Technology of Triad, allowing for pinpoint accuracy from anywhere on the course.”

• Wilson Staff Model golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

Bold claims indeed. So how exactly is Wilson delivering such brilliant performance with the Triad? 

Wilson Triad 2

Allow me to break it down for you.

The Triad 3-piece golf ball is the most technically advanced golf ball that the famous brand has ever produced.

Its exclusive construction has been engineered to provide a high MOI to reduce driver spin off the tee, while increasing speed through the shot for a long and stable ball flight intended to find fairways more often. 

Wilson Triad 3

This 85-compression golf ball also includes the brand’s thinnest-ever cast urethane cover. This high friction cover ensures that you get plenty of grab from the clubface, providing maximum greenside control and extra spin with mid-to-low irons to attack pins.

The patent-pending tri-balanced ball construction creates uniform density from layer to layer (rubber core, thermoplastic layer and super-thin urethane cover). The result, according to Wilson, is that it eliminates any manufacturing inconsistencies inside the ball ensuring perfect balance and pure roll.

To achieve the important higher MOI level, Wilson engineers moved the weight from the core to the outside of the ball. The precise transfer of weight not only increased the MOI, but helped achieve perfect balance within the ball that results in straighter shots into the green and straighter putts.

• Wilson Staff Model CB irons - FIRST LOOK!

The Wilson Triad ball also comes in the uncoated RAW version, first seen on the Staff Model ball launched last year. The unconventional non-coated finish of the RAW ball features the same tri-balanced construction for brilliant feel and control.  

Available: February
Price: £39 (per dozen)

