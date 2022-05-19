10 reasons you need to buy the new issue of bunkered

Issue 193 of bunkered hits the shelves tomorrow – and it’s another bumper edition for you to enjoy.

Whether it’s top-class interviews, the verdict on the latest equipment or the tuition you need to take your game to the next level, it’s got it all.

So if you’re a first-time reader or a long-term subscriber, let us give you a taste of what you can expect this month.

US Open preview

No sooner has one major finished than another arrives. This month we look ahead to the US Open with a 14 – yes, 14 – page preview.

On board the Callaway tour truck

If you’ve been to a pro event you will probably have seen huge tour trucks parked up – but what goes on inside? Callaway invited us down to find out.

Erik van Rooyen exclusive

He’s one of the most popular players on tour and is aiming for the very top. The South African star sat down with Jamie Hall to talk fatherhood, guitars and the President’s Cup.

The life of Alister MacKenzie

The man behind Augusta National is one of golf’s best-known designers, with good reason. We dig deep into his story.

Austin Smotherman exclusive

It’s not always easy on tour. Lewis Fraser caught up with the American to discuss getting his tour card and righting the wrongs of his Monday qualifier history.

2022 drivers reviewed

After a new big stick? We tested every driver from all the major brands to find out which one is best for your game.

Hard shots made easy

Everyone has a couple of shots they dread hitting. Fortunately, Turnberry pro Alistair Kyle is here to help you with some top tips.

Top tuition

Our tuition panel are back to help you improve your game. We’ve got everything from grip tips to a hook cure from one of the internet’s biggest sensations.

15 pages of gear

As well as our extensive driver review, we’ve got ANOTHER 15 pages where we run the rule over the latest gear. Whatever you’re looking for, find it here.

Great prizes

We’ve got plenty of chances for you to win some top-quality prizes. Motocaddy, ProQuip and Macdonald Cardrona Hotel are all offering fantastic giveaways. Get involved.

Where can I buy it?

Issue 193 of bunkered goes on sale on May 13 and is available from all good newsagents and retailers. Alternatively, you can subscribe here. International subscriptions also available.