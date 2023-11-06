Sign up for our daily newsletter
An inspired Erik Van Rooyen produced a finish for the ages to win the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico.
The South African holed a 15ft eagle putt on 18 to complete his back nine in just 28 shots, with his closing 63 leaving him two shots clear of Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas at El Cardonal.
This was van Rooyen’s second victory on the PGA Tour, two years after his first at the Barracuda Championship back in 2021.
And the 33-year-old was overcome with emotion as he dedicated the win to his best friend and former college teammate Jon Trasamar, who is suffering from cancer.
“I was calm because there’s bigger stuff in life than golf,” van Rooyen said.
“If you look at my ball there’s music notes on there and the initials JT and it’s for Jon Trasamar, our best friend who’s got melanoma and he’s not going to make it. Every shot out there today was for him.”
Here’s the prize money breakdown in full from the World Wide Technology Championship…
World Wide Technology Championship 2023 prize money payout
Winner. Erik van Rooyen: $1,476,000
T2. Matt Kuchar, Camilo Villegas: $729,800
4. Justin Suh: $401,800
T5. Andrew Putnam, Ryan Palmer: $316,725
T7. Chesson Hadley, Mackenzie Hughes: $266,500
9. Carson Young: $239,850
T10. Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia, Austin Cook, Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder: $190,650
T15. Martin Trainer, Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson, Kramer Hickok, Patton Kizzire, Will Gordon: $120,950
T23. Nick Hardy, Ben Griffin, Justin Lower, Austin Smotherman, Austin Eckroat, Adam Long, Scott Piercy, Michael Kim: $67,855
T31. Max McGreevy, Nico Echavarria, Taylor Montgomery, Tano Goya, Martin Laird, Jeffrey Kang, Lucas Herbert: $46,915.71
T38. Ryan Moore, Thomas Detry, MJ Daffue, Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Sebastian Vazquez, Keith Mitchell: $34,030
T45. James Hahn, Richy Werenski, Luke List, Roberto Diaz, Stephan Jaeger, Cameron Champ, Adam Svensson, Brian Stuard, Jason Dufner: $22,622.89
T54. Lanto Griffin, Brandon Wu, Kevin Tway, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young: $19,106
T59. Robby Shelton, Peter Malnati, Cameron Percy, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley, Lucas Glover; 12 under: $18,204
T65. Isidro Benitez, Troy Merritt: $17,548
T67. Paul Haley II, J.J. Spaun: $17,220
T69. Chase Johnson, Russell Knox: $16,892
71. Kelly Kraft: $16,646
72. Chez Reavie: $16,482
73. Ryan Armour: $16,318