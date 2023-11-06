Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

PGA Tour pro Kelly Kraft was “not sure where to start” when criticising the first PGA Tour event held at a course designed by Tiger Woods.

Woods was on site at El Cardonal in Mexico last week before the start of the World Wide Technology Championship as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

The 15-time major champion’s course, which he first opened back in 2014, has received mixed reviews on its tour debut.

The inspired South African Erik van Rooyen took an emotional victory on 27-under-par, two shots ahead of Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas in a birdie-fest on the wide open layout.

But Kraft, the 35-year-old American fighting to keep his tour card, finished way down in 71st position to bank a $16,646 cheque, albeit on an eight-under-par aggregate.

And the 2011 US Amateur champ was not afraid to voice his frustration at his circuit over the choice of venue in Mexico.

“About the golf, not sure where to start,” Kraft wrote on Instagram. “All I will say is the PGA Tour could do a better job at picking courses to host these events. In my opinion this wasn’t my favorite course, and I’ve played on tour for a little while.”

“Side note, I will say that @wwt_inc did a great job with what they had,” Kraft added, bringing the the tour’s decision to head to El Cardonal under the spotlight.

El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba had been the World Wide Technologies Championship venue of 16 years before a deal was struck up with LIV Golf to to host the first event of its 2023 season.

It is unclear whether the tournament will return to the wide fairways of El Cardonal next year, or indeed, whether it will take place at all.

While the reimagined PGA Tour schedule has been announced, details on the Fall Schedule for the 2024 season are yet to be officially confirmed.