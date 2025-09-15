Sign up for our daily newsletter
Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.
Making a Ryder Cup team is tough.
Just 24 spots – 12 for each side – are available once every two years, so it’s no surprise several eligible and worthy contenders have missed out.
Over the next few pages, we’ll run you through some of them.
Hit the NEXT button below to get started.
ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP
Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup
What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?
What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?
What are the future Ryder Cup venues?
The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about
Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?
More Reads
The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland
Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.Find Courses