Sign up for our daily newsletter

Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners.

Making a Ryder Cup team is tough.

Just 24 spots – 12 for each side – are available once every two years, so it’s no surprise several eligible and worthy contenders have missed out.

Over the next few pages, we’ll run you through some of them.

Hit the NEXT button below to get started.

Prev Next

topics

Ryder Cup Team USA Team Europe Lists Fun stuff

ALL ABOUT THE RYDER CUP

Quiz: Name every Continental European who has played in the Ryder Cup

What are the largest winning margins in Ryder Cup history?

What is the “envelope rule” at the Ryder Cup?

What are the future Ryder Cup venues?

The Ryder Cup stars you had completely forgotten about

Who are the best (and worst) Ryder Cup captain’s picks of all time?

Quiz: Can you name every European Ryder Cup captain?

More Reads

Ryder Cup

Team USA

Team Europe

Lists

Fun stuff

Image Turnberry green

The bunkered Golf Course Guide - Scotland

Now, with bunkered, you can discover the golf courses Scotland has to offer. Trust us, you will not be disappointed.

Find Courses