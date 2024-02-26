Sign up for our daily newsletter Want latest news, reviews, analysis, deals, and events, and offers from our commercial partners? We’ve got you. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up

LIV Golf have got their man and, perhaps more importantly, the 40-somethings who dominate golf’s social media presence have their cult hero back.

Greg Norman, in a short teaser video that was presumably intended to come across like a trailer for the latest Marvel blockbuster but actually feels more like an advert for a mid-range family SUV, posted across his various accounts that it is “an honour to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn”.

The star in question? Anthony Kim. (Obviously. What rock have you been under since for the past month?)

Of course, Kim isn’t named, either by Norman or in the video. But it’s clearly him. We recognise that swagger anywhere. And he will be teeing up as a wildcard at LIV’s third event of the season in Saudi Arabia this week.

“In the silence of the desert,” the narrator begins, a nod to the crowds expected in Jeddah this week, “where time stands still, a journey begins.”

Where time stands still? Who signed this off?

He continues: “For years, the road has lingered in darkness and with little hope.”

Darkness? He’s been partying in Vegas for 12 years.

“But this is a rebirth. As a new road emerges, against a backdrop of endless possibilities, witness…”

Oh this will be good.

“…the dance of redemption.”

Sorry, the what now?

Unless there’s a new definition of “redemption” with which we’re not familiarised…

Nope, still “the action of saving or being saved from sin, error, or evil”.

Now we know Norman doesn’t like the PGA Tour, but “evil”? The PGA Tour didn’t injure Kim and force him to retire with an alleged hefty insurance pay-out.

But you have to hand it to Norman and LIV. They knew exactly what would get the eyes of the sporting world on the league – and in its spiritual home, no less – and they went out and paid whatever they had to in order to make it happen.

It’s fairy tale stuff, really.

Sarcasm aside (yes, really) it’s no surprise that LIV’s announcement-that-isn’t-an-announcement video is as comically far-fetched as it is. It’s been the basis of the league’s entire existence.

One thing’s for sure, it will be a lot of fun to watch. For many, this will be the first time they have been interested in watching a LIV Golf tournament. Brooks and Bryson and Rahm couldn’t get them tuning in, but the return of golf’s most enigmatic character will have us up at silly hours in all corners of the golfing globe. Where have you been all these years, Anthony? That question will no doubt be asked and, hopefully, answered.

But should we, perhaps, temper expectations? In his final season on the PGA Tour, Kim’s ten appearances included four missed cuts, a disqualification, a tie for 42nd, a tie for 66th, and three withdrawals.

Yes, he was injured. But he was a swashbuckling 26-year-old. He’s 38 now. We have to presume he’s fully fit, but that doesn’t change the fact he hasn’t played competitively since 2012.

Away from his physical condition, there’s there small matter that an entire generation of golf fans who don’t know who he is. Maybe that won’t matter. Maybe they don’t care?

AK certainly won’t. He’s the real winner in all this. There is zero pressure on him. He can go out and shoot three rounds in the 90s at Royal Greens and just shrug it off in a “well what did you expect?” kind of way, and head home with a briefcase stuffed with riyal.

But Norman and the LIV paymasters won’t care. By that point they will have got what they wanted.

Alex Perry is the Associate Editor of bunkered. A journalist for more than 20 years, he has been a golf industry stalwart for the majority of his career and, in a five-year spell at ESPN, covered every sporting event you can think of. He completed his own Grand Slam at the 2023 Masters, having fallen in love with the sport at his hometown club of Okehampton and on the links of nearby Bude & North Cornwall. Associate Editor