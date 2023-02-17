search
HomeGolf NewsBryson DeChambeau BLASTED by ex equipment rep

Golf News

Bryson DeChambeau BLASTED by ex equipment rep

By Michael McEwan10 February, 2023
Bryson DeChambeau Cobra-Puma Golf Ben Schomin Tour News Equipment
Bryson De Chambeau

Bryson DeChambeau has been blasted by a representative of his former equipment sponsor over recent ‘asinine’ comments.  

It was revealed last week that the former US Open champion’s contract with Cobra-Puma golf had not been renewed after expiring at the end of 2022.

That followed speculation over DeChambeau’s equipment status after he was spotted using a TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus driver during last week’s PIF Saudi International.

Whilst he continues to use Cobra irons, he is no longer on staff and has been removed from the company’s website.

It is unclear whether or not DeChambeau, who was reprimanded by Cobra bosses after he publicly criticised his driver during the 2021 Open, has plans to sign with another manufacturer.

However, it looks like his bridges with Cobra-Puma have been well and truly burned. In a recent interview on the LIV Golf website, he was quoted as saying “technology is not up to par with the way golfers can perform at high speeds”.

Speaking to Golfweek, Cobra tour operations manager Ben Schomin said: “I wish him all the best, but it’s going to be a struggle just because of what he wants to do.

“It was such an asinine statement, especially for a guy who is perceived to be all-knowing when it comes to science and physics, that he said he needs a driver that can be hit anywhere and everywhere across the face and find the fairway.

“With increased speed, demands increase precision. It’s just like a race car. You’ve got to be a better driver when you’re running at 200 miles per hour than you do at 75 (mph) going down I-95.

“He doesn’t believe that. He thinks there is a magic bullet out there. He’s looking for a unicorn.”

Schomin, you might recall, stepped in as an interim caddie for DeChambeau in 2021 when he split with long-standing looper Tim Tucker.

