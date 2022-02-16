Bryson DeChambeau slams claims he’s done with PGA Tour

Bryson DeChambeau took to Twitter to slam “completely inaccurate” claims he will no longer compete on the PGA Tour.

After it was confirmed he would miss the Genesis Invitational, the world No.12 decided to shoot done “false reports” about his future, instead attributing his absence to hand and hip injuries.

He missed the Sony Open and withdrew from the Saudi International citing the same problem.

“I am very disappointed to miss the Genesis Invitational this week at one of my favorite golf courses on tour,” DeChambeau wrote.

“I am currently in the process of rehabbing a hip and hand injury, which I am making positive progress on day by day.

“There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate. Any news regarding my health or playing schedule will come directly from me and my team only.

“This is just another inaccurate report. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing everyone soon!”

DeChambeau’s comments came just hours after the No Laying Up podcast reported he had told fellow pros he would no longer compete on the PGA Tour.

Speculation over his future has been a huge topic of late, given the former US Open winner is one of the names most heavily linked with a Saudi-backed breakaway Super League.

Reports earlier this month suggested he had been offered vast sums to jump ship – first $135 million, a claim DeChambeau rubbished, then $240 million.

He also openly supported a now-deleted Instagram tirade by fellow pro Charley Hoffman, who claimed rules issues were causing players to want to “jump ship”.

Despite his promise to return to action soon, DeChambeau did not say when he hopes to be back on the golf course.

It is not clear whether he will defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title at the beginning of March.