Bryson DeChambeau reportedly offered $240 MILLION to join Super League

Last week, Bryson DeChambeau rubbished claims he had been offered $135 million to join a breakaway golf league.

Responding to various outlets reporting the news, the American replied: “Wrong.”

However, it’s now understood that may be because the real figure is much higher.

• 'Tone deaf': Former tour pro blasts Saudi stars

• Bryson gets £100 million Super League offer



According to YouTuber and golf professional Peter Finch, DeChambeau has actually been offered nearly double that sum.

He claimed sources in the US have revealed the true amount the world No.11 stands to earn is an eye-watering $240 million.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Update on this, sources on the ground here in [the US] are saying the figure is closer to $240 million...yes you read that correctly.”

Update on this, sources on the ground here in 🇺🇸 are saying the figure is closer to $240,000,000……yes you read that correctly https://t.co/paFV5GXGRF — Peter Finch (@PeterFinchGolf) February 11, 2022

DeChambeau is one of a number of big names being courted by the Saudi-backed breakaway venture.

Vast sums are said to have been offered to veterans including Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Phil Mickelson – but organisers are understood to be desperate for a younger star to front up the league.

• Lee Westwood signs Super League NDA

• Chamblee: Phil is 'highly paid puppet'

With his long hitting and high profile, DeChambeau is thought to fit the bill perfectly.

However, any player considering an approach from the Super League is facing the prospect of a lifetime ban from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Ryder Cup.