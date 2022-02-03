Bryson DeChambeau offered £100 MILLION to join Super League

Bryson DeChambeau is understood to have been offered a huge £100 million to join a breakaway Super League.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, the world No.9 has been offered a sum which dwarfs the vast figures offered to veterans such as Ian Poulter.

DeChambeau is among a host of top names playing in this week’s Saudi International, with massive appearance fees paid out to the biggest stars in the game.

• Lee Westwood signs Super League NDA

• Poulter facing Ryder Cup ban over Saudi offer

Ahead of the tournament, Phil Mickelson admitted “nearly every player in the top 100” of the world rankings had been contacted with a view to joining a Super League.

The news emerged hours after Lee Westwood revealed he had signed a non-disclosure agreement over the proposed new competition, which is believed to be backed by Saudi Arabia.

Mickelson, Westwood and Poulter are all in their final years at the top – but the organisers are understood to be desperate for younger stars to make the move too.

DeChambeau, one of the most recognisable figures in the game thanks to his long hitting and unorthodox approach, is thought to fit the bill.

The huge amount of money on offer is understood to be turning a number of players’ heads, despite the threat of lifetime bans from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Ryder Cup if they accept.

• Mickelson: 'Every player' approached over Super League

• Saudi golf league announces UK event

“The money being spoken about is difficult to get your head around,” a source told the Mail.

“The veterans who have basically had their careers, many would consider it a no-brainer if they joined. But when the Saudis finally make an announcement, people are going to be surprised by one or two names on there.”