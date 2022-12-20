bunkered LIVE: Europe’s ultimate golf show returns for 2023

bunkered LIVE, Europe’s ultimate golf show, is coming back bigger and better than ever in 2023.

Providing golfers with unrivalled access to the biggest brands, experiences and experts, it is the perfect way to start the golf season in style.



The show will return to the NEC in Birmingham from February 24-26 before heading north to the Royal Highland Centre near Edinburgh from March 24-26.



bunkered LIVE provides entertainment for all and, upon entry, visitors will be treated to a variety of interactive challenges and experiences. It includes top-class instruction from some of the best PGA coaches and innovative and fun indoor golf.

• DP World Tour extends long-term sponsor deal

• Tiger Woods Masters Sunday red sells for huge sum

Channel your inner Tiger Woods at the QHotels Tiger Chip Challenge, or put your skills to the test at the Short Game Skills area. You can also enjoy some retail therapy, grabbing yourself some great golf gear in the process.

For younger visitors, there's the Junior Golf Zone, which features fun games, challenges and everything else youngsters taking their first steps in the game could ask for.

A new feature for 2023 is the bunkered Clubhouse, purpose-built for this year’s event, which is the perfect place to chill out and relax. It’s also where special guest speakers will discuss and debate the hottest topics from the world of golf, with expert opinion and forthright views a guarantee.

This year golfers can take advantage of exclusive offers when they pre-book their bunkered LIVE tickets. These include a £5 retail voucher to spend at the show, a £20 bunkered Golf Breaks voucher and free copies of the award-winning magazine.

• Stephen Gallacher handed Ryder Cup role



• Owner of legendary tour venue hints at LIV switch



Tickets also grant entry to all the interactive challenges, a free driving range and access to more than 100 brands and industry experts, giving you all the tools you need to make the most of your visit to bunkered LIVE.

To start your golf season in style, click here and book your tickets from only £15.