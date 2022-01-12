"Devastated!" - Popular municipal courses facing threat of closure

Two municipal golf courses in Liverpool could be about to fall victim to council cuts.

The Liverpool Echo is reporting that the closure of Brackenwood golf course in Bebington and Hoylake Municipal have been included in proposals published by Wirral Council last week.

It is believed that the authority needs to save £27million in order to produce a balanced budget this year.

An official an Brackenwood told the Echo that he is “totally and utterly devastated” by the plans.

• Ryder Cup star disagnosed with rare kidney disease

• Smith dismisses claims TOC course 'too easy'

“We’ve got elderly members who have already said they are too old to move and can’t afford to go to private clubs for over £1,000 per year,” added club secretary Keith Marsh.

“This leaves the club and a lot of people in absolute limbo. I’m devastated.”

Brackenwood and Hoylake Municipal – the latter used as the practice ground for the Open Championship in 2006 – are two of four golf courses operated by Wirral Council, Arrowe Park and Warren being the other two.

A spokesperson for Wirral Labour said that the proposals were being tabled reluctantly.

• Friend of Tiger Woods predicts 2022 write-off



• US Women's Open gets MASSIVE purse increase



“The Conservative government has told us that we must cut £27m from our spending this year - or they will do it for us by sending in the commissioners.

“Once we have paid for the services we must provide by law, this leaves very little leftover. This is against a backdrop of 11 years of austerity in which the government has slashed £225m from our budget.”

