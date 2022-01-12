search
Cameron Smith dismisses claims Sentry TOC course was too easy

Golf News

Cameron Smith dismisses claims Sentry TOC course was too easy

By Jamie Hall10 January, 2022
Cameron Smith set a new PGA Tour low-scoring record at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. 

The Australian finished an astonishing 34-under to take the title at Kapalua and enter the record books in the process.

He beat Ernie Els’ previous record of 31-under, which was set at the same event in 2003. 

Jon Rahm and Matt Jones both also posted scores which would have eclipsed the previous record, leading to some suggestions from pundits that the set up in Hawaii was too easy for the best players in the game. 

Preferred lies had been in place for the first three days of the event. 

However, Smith dismissed the issue when he was questioned after his final round, insisting “that’s how golf is”. 

“I feel like I have to improve every year to just keep up,” he said. 

“The tour standard is so good now. Obviously the course this week was a little bit soft. The greens were nice, probably the nicest they have ever been for me here.  

“But different conditions, wind, firm and fast fairways and greens always seems to sort out the score. So I just think that's how golf is and if the course is soft and receptive that's just a part of it.” 

