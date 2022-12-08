Gary Player reveals “the worst rule ever invented”

Golf legend Gary Player claimed the change to allow players to putt with the flag in is “the worst rule ever invented”.

Speaking to GOLF.com, the nine-time major winner slated the 2019 tweak to the game’s laws.

“I think the worst rule ever invented is leaving the pin, the flag in the hole,” he said.

“You get these guys with their big hands, and they go to take the ball out of the cup, and they squeeze their hand in between the cup and the flag. They pull the cup up, and every cup you play now is raised.”

Prior to 2019, golfers who hit the flag with a putt from the green faced a two-stroke penalty.

However, since it was removed a number of high-profile professionals have chosen to putt with the pin in. Matt Fitzpatrick did so on his way to winning the US Open at The Country Club earlier this year.

Player also dismissed claims doing so leads to holing more putts.

“They tell you you’ll hole more putts hitting the flag,” he added.

“That’s hogwash. The greatest putters in the world never ever left a flag in a hole. And they were as good as putters as you’ll ever find today.

“The whole idea is to save time. It doesn’t save time. I’m all in favour of everything you can do to save time, but get the flag out. That’s my opinion.”