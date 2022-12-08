search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsGary Player reveals “the worst rule ever invented”

Golf News

Gary Player reveals “the worst rule ever invented”

By Jamie Hall08 December, 2022
Gary Player Rules of Golf Golf News
Gary Player Worst Golf Rule

Golf legend Gary Player claimed the change to allow players to putt with the flag in is “the worst rule ever invented”.

Speaking to GOLF.com, the nine-time major winner slated the 2019 tweak to the game’s laws.

“I think the worst rule ever invented is leaving the pin, the flag in the hole,” he said.

• McGinley reacts to DP World Tour "bankrupt" claim

• The Match VII: Where and when to watch on TV

“You get these guys with their big hands, and they go to take the ball out of the cup, and they squeeze their hand in between the cup and the flag. They pull the cup up, and every cup you play now is raised.”

Prior to 2019, golfers who hit the flag with a putt from the green faced a two-stroke penalty.

However, since it was removed a number of high-profile professionals have chosen to putt with the pin in. Matt Fitzpatrick did so on his way to winning the US Open at The Country Club earlier this year.

Player also dismissed claims doing so leads to holing more putts.

• Jack Nicklaus "felt owned" by business partner

• Influencer fined over Grand Canyon golf stunt

“They tell you you’ll hole more putts hitting the flag,” he added.

“That’s hogwash. The greatest putters in the world never ever left a flag in a hole. And they were as good as putters as you’ll ever find today.

“The whole idea is to save time. It doesn’t save time. I’m all in favour of everything you can do to save time, but get the flag out. That’s my opinion.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Gary Player

Related Articles - Rules of Golf

Related Articles - Golf News

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course closed due to frost? This is why
End in sight for controversial golf course saga
Tiger Woods reveals his go-to on-course snack
Blow for PGA Tour in LIV Golf court battle
Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
See all videos right arrow