search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsJack Nicklaus: Business partner “acted as if he owned me"

Golf News

Jack Nicklaus: Business partner “acted as if he owned me"

By Jamie Hall07 December, 2022
Jack Nicklaus Nicklaus Companies Howard Milstein
Jack Nicklaus Business Deal Howard Milstein

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus accused his former business partner of attempting to control “every aspect” of his life in court documents filed in New York.

The 18-time major winner was the subject of a lawsuit by Howard Milstein earlier this year which alleged breach of contract, tortious interference and breach of fiduciary duty.

Milstein claimed Nicklaus was paid $145million in 2007 to provide exclusive services and properties to the Nicklaus Companies, which the golfer founded.

The pair’s business deal came about when Nicklaus turned his attention to course design and partnered with Emigrant Bank, controlled by Milstein, which bought 49% of the Nicklaus Companies via that $145m payment and 51% equity interest in the new company.

• Influencer fined over Grand Canyon golf stunt

• Wife of LIV star takes brutal shot at Tiger Woods

As a result of the financial crash of 2008 the company required additional financing, which in turn led to Milstein taking control. Nicklaus attempted to leave, but was persuaded not to.

In court filings, Nicklaus said: “Once Howard had permanent control of the company, he acted as if he owned me. He tried to control every aspect of my life, from what I did, to whom I spoke with, to where I went, as if I was his property.

“I always tried to be respectful, but there was no respect in return. I also tried very hard to make the relationship work, but it became increasingly obvious that I had aligned myself with a person who didn’t respect me as a human being.”

Nicklaus eventually quit the company in May this year after his friend Scott Tolley was sued for carrying out tasks on his behalf.

• PGA and DP World tours announce Japan link

• The best Christmas gifts for golfers... part 2!

“I went from being the company’s owner to being a disrespected employee," he added.

“I made a deal that I thought would allow me to continue controlling the business I had built, but it did not work out that way. Howard made a deal too, however and that didn’t include ownership of me for the rest of my life.”

As a result of an injunction granted last month, Nicklaus is prevented from agreeing new endorsement deals during the legal process. His motion to dismiss the lawsuit has also been denied.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Nicklaus Companies

Related Articles - Golf News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Golf course closed due to frost? This is why
End in sight for controversial golf course saga
Tiger Woods reveals his go-to on-course snack
Blow for PGA Tour in LIV Golf court battle
Charlie Woods reveals Tiger forgot key item while caddying

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Put your golf swing into fifth gear
Watch
How to limit your hands in the golf swing
Watch
Stand closer to the ball
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
See all videos right arrow