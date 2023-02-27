search
Golf News

Hero Indian Open: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser20 February, 2023
Indian Open DP World Tour Betting Tips golf on TV
Hero Indian Open Preview

The DP World Tour is in India this week, here’s what you need to know.

Several European Ryder Cup hopefuls will tee it up this week, at the DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi, India.

Robert MacIntyre, Nicolai Højgaard and last week’s winner, Thorbjørn Olesen, will all compete at the event which has a record prize fund for the national open.

There’s also a professional debut on the DP World Tour for Nairn native Sandy Scott, who has previously played in the Scottish Open and US Open as an amateur.

Hero have sponsoredthe eventsince 2011, and the last time it was played, in 2019, it was part of the Asian Tour, and Stephen Gallacher picked up the trophy.

One thing to note is that in recent years, the course has offered up pretty tough scoring conditions, with nine-under-par the winning score in 2019.

Here’s all the details.

Hero Indian Open details

Course: DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India

Course stats: 7,380 yards, par 72

Defending champion:  Stephen Gallacher

Purse: $2,000,000

Hero Indian Open betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy this week...

Nicolai Højgaard 10/1

Thorbjørn Olesen 10/1

Robert MacIntyre 12/1

Oliver Bekker 18/1

Yannik Paul 22/1

Rikuya Hoshino 22/1

Jeunghun Wang 22/1

Joost Luiten 25/1

Kalle Samooja 28/1

Kazuki Higa 28/1

The bunkered Bet

Nicolai Højgaard

Favourite for a reason this week, the Dane is one of a few standout players in India this week. If he's on his game, he'll be up the right end of the leader board. 

Hero Indian Open how to watch

Here's how UK viewers can tune in this week...

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am

Friday: Sky Sports Golf, 7.30am

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf, 8am

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf, 7am

