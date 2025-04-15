Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Masters is the hottest ticket in golf – and as a result, it’s incredibly hard to get tickets.

The year’s first major is notoriously hard to secure briefs for, such is the demand to see the world’s best golfers battle it out at Augusta National.

However, there are a few ways you can get your hands on the most coveted tickets in the game.

For most, it’s all about golf’s very own lottery – the Masters ticket ballot. Introduced in 1995, the ballot was a response to record-breaking crowds swarming Augusta National the year before.

It opens every year for the following year’s tournament and millions of golf fans scurry to take their chance.

Nowadays, the lottery has become its own heralded event, so here’s everything you need to know about it…

Circle the date

Applications for tickets begin on June 1 and continue through June 20, so don’t panic. Set a reminder, convince yourself it’s happening and hope for the best.

How to apply

Get ahead and make an account before the window opens. By creating an account at tickets.masters.com, you’re one step closer. Enter a few mandatory fields, pick what days you’d like and let the magic happen.

Money well spent

Given ticket prices these days, you’d expect this to be a bankrupter. Wrong, Augusta charges a very reasonable rate given the prestige of the tournament and the demand of the ticket. Practice days in 2025 cost $100 each, whereas tournament days cost $140.

Lucky ones

Your fate will be presented via email around mid-July, and those celebrating the occasion will have roughly three weeks to pay. If successful, you have to buy – but why wouldn’t you?

Look away now

Hopefully we aren’t about to put you off, but it’s only right we lay out the chances of securing a ticket. According to some scientific estimations by sportswriter Dan Kilbridge, the odds of securing a single-day tournament ticket are 0.55%. In other words, that’s slightly better than one in every 200.

There are two other ways to secure your spot amongst the azaleas. Be warned, though, they’re not as feasible.

The open market

It is possible to buy second-hand tickets – but they’ll come at a premium, generally selling for higher sums than Super Bowl tickets. You could pay up to $5,000 for a day pass. For a week-long pass, you’re looking at upwards of $10,000, and it’s also worth bearing in mind there are plenty of fake tickets doing the rounds online. If you’re planning on turning up to Magnolia Lane in the hope of getting your hands on a last-minute sell-on, think again – it’s illegal to purchase tickets within half a mile of the club.

Be a PGA pro

If you are lucky (and good) enough to be a PGA pro, you’re in luck – because you can simply request a ticket for your personal use!