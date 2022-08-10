search
HomeGolf NewsLIV trio LOSE appeal against PGA Tour suspension

Golf News

LIV trio LOSE appeal against PGA Tour suspension

By Michael McEwan09 August, 2022
PGA Tour LIV Golf Tour News talor gooch Hudson Swafford Matt Jones
Liv Golf 911

A US court has denied Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones' application for a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the PGA Tour

The decision by the presiding Judge Beth L. Freeman means the trio cannot play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which get under way in Memphis this week. 

Gooch, Swafford and Jones had applied for a TRO against the tour's decision to ban them indefinitely as part of a larger lawsuit filed by 11 LIV golfers last week. 

The trio argued that, as they had qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs prior to playing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, they were entitled to take their places in the lucrative end-of-season tournaments.

However, after a two-and-a-half hour hearing, Judge Freeman ruled in favour of the PGA Tour, concluding that the three players at the centre of today's courtroom action had "not established irreparable harm."

In a statement released shortly after the verdict was recorded, LIV Golf said: "We’re disappointed that Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones won’t be allowed to play golf. No one gains by banning golfers from playing."

Judge Freeman also outlined a proposed scheduled for the larger antitrust lawsuit to be heard, which could see the trial begin in August or September 2023 - just weeks before the Ryder Cup in Rome.

MORE TO FOLLOW

