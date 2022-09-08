LIV's Martin Kaymer reveals reason for BMW PGA Championship WD

Former world No.1 Martin Kaymer has withdrawn from the BMW PGA Championship, claiming he is “not welcome” at Wentworth.

The two-time major champion was one of nearly 20 LIV Golf players listed in the field for next week’s DP World Tour showpiece at Wentworth.

However, the German revealed in an interview with Golf Digest he will not play because of tension between rival factions.

"Of course, there will be friction there, that's why I'm not going," Kaymer said.

"I don't need to go to a place where, feel-wise, you're not that welcome. They don't say it, but [it's there]."

• Fred Couples trolls Cam Smith



• Teams announced for LIV Boston



LIV players are currently allowed to feature on the DP World Tour thanks to a temporary ruling which put punishments – including bans and fines – on hold.

With the top 60 players in the world rankings earning a place in the field at Wentworth, it marks the largest contingent of rebels in a regular tour event since the breakaway league began.

However, the atmosphere in Surrey is likely to be decidedly frosty, particularly in light of a memo sent to the players in question which effectively banned them from playing in the pro-am or from wearing LIV clothing.

Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick are among those to have spoken out against teeing it up alongside their LIV counterparts.

And while Kaymer hopes relationships can be repaired, he is unwilling to play under current circumstances.

"I do love the European Tour and I do like Wentworth; I think it's a flagship event that people like to participate in," he said.

"But under those circumstances, I try to stay in the area where the energy is high, where the energy is positive. I don't know why I should fly to England and be on the golf course for four or five days where you are not that welcome.

• HV3 tracker explains LIV Golf decision



• Former LIV star pledges future to DP World Tour



“It has nothing to do with the European Tour or the players or anything like that, but where we are right now, I try to stay away. I will wait until everything settles."

"The hope is there absolutely," he added.

"I just don't know if the main people in charge of all the tours are able to put egos and personal stuff behind and focus on the big picture in the game of golf.

“I think it's very good for the game of golf what's happening with LIV and what's happening with the PGA Tour now. All those things are good for the players, and I do hope and do believe in maybe in two or three years things will change and will turn out good."