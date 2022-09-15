McKechnie savours team experience on PGA Cup debut

For the first time in 15 years, Paul McKechnie will play competitive golf as part of a team.

The Scot is part of Great Britain and Ireland’s PGA Cup lineup to take on the US at Foxhills.

McKechnie was handed a wildcard by captain DJ Russell, marking his return to team competition for the first time since the 2007 bunkered Matchplay Challenge.

After narrowly losing out in a playoff at Loch Lomond to Scott Henry on that occasion, McKechnie is hoping for better fortunes this time round.

“I was the sacrificial lamb,” he said of his last experience of team golf.

“In the play-off, Scott hit to about 60-feet and I was in to 15-feet. But Scott holed his putt and I missed and that was it. I still slag him about it to this day. Hopefully my fortunes improve this week.”

McKechnie is also back to full fitness after struggling with a hand injury which wiped out much of the last 18 months.

“It was the first time in my career that I was properly sidelined and it took a while to get back in the full swing,” he said.

“But it makes you appreciate what you do a lot more. It gets taken away from you so when you get the chance to play again you think, ‘just enjoy it, dry your eyes and stop moaning’. This week is a nice reward after those tough months.”

So what can we expect to see from McKechnie this week?

“I’m quite a calm person and don’t get too up or too down on the course,” he said.

“It’s probably quite boring to be honest. But I’ve got plenty of experience. I’ve played in some big events down the years so hopefully I can use that to good effect.

“We’re all itching to get going but you have to pace yourself in the build-up. It’s a long week. Team golf really stirs the senses. There are the nerves because you don’t want to let your team-mates down.

“On the other hand, there’s the elation of contributing to the team effort if you win. It doesn’t matter if I play one game or five games, I’ll just do my best whenever I’m called upon.”