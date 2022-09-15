search
Golf News

Ryder Cup ticket ballot hit by “technical issues”

By Jamie Hall13 September, 2022
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup Europe 2023 Ryder Cup
Ryder Cup Europe

Fans hoping to secure briefs for next year’s Ryder Cup were left fuming after the first day of the ballot was affected by “technical issues”.

Soon after the process began, however, fans began to complain of reaching the front of the queue, only to be “rejected” and be forced to rejoin at the back.

Some reported the same issue happening multiple times, with fans branding the system an “absolute joke”.

• Sergio Garcia facing fine over Wentworth WD

• Ian Poulter speaks out on DP World Tour future

In an email to fans, Ryder Cup Europe claimed the issue was only affecting those attempting to enter the ballot on their phones.

“We are currently experiencing extremely high demand for the ballot, which means queuing time is longer than expected,” it added.

“The ballot will remain open until October 16, and there is no advantage gained by entering on day one. This means you have plenty of time to enter the ballot before it closes.”

Several ticket categories for next year’s showpiece in Rome have already sold out, with only day tickets remaining.

• Tour star reveals LIV rebels "won't take calls"

• Ian Poulter booed at BMW PGA Championship

Prices start at €50 for the Tuesday practice date, rising to €260 for Sunday’s singles ties.

Qualification for the European team began at last week’s BMW PGA Championship and will continue until September 3 next year.

