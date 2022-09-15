search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsReport: Sergio Garcia to be fined for Wentworth walkout

Golf News

Report: Sergio Garcia to be fined for Wentworth walkout

By Jamie Hall13 September, 2022
Sergio Garcia DP World Tour European Tour LIV Golf BMW PGA Championship
Sergio Garcia Wentworth

Sergio Garcia is set to be handed a hefty fine for his controversial withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship.

According to a report by James Corrigan in the Telegraph, the former Masters champion will be hit with a financial punishment unless he gives a valid reason for walking out within three weeks.

Garcia has yet to give an explanation to tour bosses for pulling out of their flagship event after one round.

• Ian Poulter speaks out on DP World Tour future

• Tour star reveals LIV rebels "won't take calls"

No play took place on Friday due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. By the time the tournament resumed on Saturday, the Spaniard was being pictured attending a college football game in Texas. He is also in the field for this week’s LIV Golf event in Chicago.

Tour chiefs are now ready to invoke the circuit’s long-standing withdrawal policy.

The document states: “A player is not entitled to withdraw at the conclusion of the first round or during the play of any round of a tournament.

“Exception: emergency reasons or medical circumstances deemed reasonable by the tournament director.

“Written evidence of medical circumstances must be forwarded to the tournament director or the entries department within 21 days following the withdrawal.

“A player not observing this regulation will be fined.”

• Ian Poulter booed at BMW PGA Championship

• Cam Smith loses huge perk after LIV move

Garcia was one of more than a dozen LIV Golf players included in the field at Wentworth, and was the only one to pull out after play had begun. Even before the first ball had been struck the group were facing criticism over the perception they were taking places away from players who had remained loyal to the DP World Tour.

As a result of Garcia starting the tournament, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia – who is fighting to keep his card – missed out on a spot.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - DP World Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - BMW PGA Championship

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

“I never give up”: Robert MacIntyre reacts to Italian Open win
Ryan Fox shoots down LIV Golf stars' DP World Tour criticism
Seve Ballesteros “held talks” with Greg Norman over breakaway tour
Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald hit with bizarre penalty
16 LIV Golf stars included in Dunhill field

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Getting your ball position spot on
Watch
Keeping your height throughout the swing
Watch
Taking your hands out of the golf swing
Watch
The correct way to grip a golf club
Watch
See all videos right arrow