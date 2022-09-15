Report: Sergio Garcia to be fined for Wentworth walkout

Sergio Garcia is set to be handed a hefty fine for his controversial withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship.

According to a report by James Corrigan in the Telegraph, the former Masters champion will be hit with a financial punishment unless he gives a valid reason for walking out within three weeks.

Garcia has yet to give an explanation to tour bosses for pulling out of their flagship event after one round.

No play took place on Friday due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. By the time the tournament resumed on Saturday, the Spaniard was being pictured attending a college football game in Texas. He is also in the field for this week’s LIV Golf event in Chicago.

Tour chiefs are now ready to invoke the circuit’s long-standing withdrawal policy.

The document states: “A player is not entitled to withdraw at the conclusion of the first round or during the play of any round of a tournament.

“Exception: emergency reasons or medical circumstances deemed reasonable by the tournament director.

“Written evidence of medical circumstances must be forwarded to the tournament director or the entries department within 21 days following the withdrawal.

“A player not observing this regulation will be fined.”

Garcia was one of more than a dozen LIV Golf players included in the field at Wentworth, and was the only one to pull out after play had begun. Even before the first ball had been struck the group were facing criticism over the perception they were taking places away from players who had remained loyal to the DP World Tour.

As a result of Garcia starting the tournament, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia – who is fighting to keep his card – missed out on a spot.