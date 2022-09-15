More LIV Golf contract details revealed

Further details on LIV Golf players’ contractual obligations have been revealed after a judge ruled they should be made public.

LIV legal chiefs had argued the agreements should remain private. However, judge Beth L. Freeman ordered parts of them to be unsealed.

That led to two documents being made available to the public: Talor Gooch’s “player participation agreement” and the 66-page rules and regulations document for the tour.

The latest revelations were first reported by SI’s Alex Miceli, and there are a number of key points...

- LIV tournaments are scheduled to create “optimal co-existence with professional golf and the majors”.

- Players are banned from gambling on any golf tournament, LIV or otherwise.

- LIV Golf will hold almost exclusive media rights for players, but they are allowed to “sell or transfer” their individual rights for the value of their name, image and likeness. Phil Mickelson accused the PGA Tour of hoarding millions of dollars due to players for media rights earlier this year.

- Disciplinary action will be made public once the matter has been concluded.

- Caddies must comply with requests by LIV to wear microphones.

- All players are required to comply with anti-doping regulations.

- They must make themselves available for press conferences and interviews after rounds.

Some details of the contracts were already in the public domain, such as a requirement to wear team apparel.

Gooch’s deal also includes a non-relegation clause until the end of the 2025 season, although this is said to be uncommon.