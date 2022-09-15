search
Augusta National changes CONFIRMED

Golf News

Augusta National changes CONFIRMED

By Jamie Hall13 September, 2022
The Masters Augusta National Augusta The majors
Augusta 13Th

After years of rumours, Augusta National’s has finally lengthened the 13th hole.After years of rumours, Augusta National’s has finally lengthened the 13th hole.

The par-5 is one of the most iconic holes in golf. However, it has faced criticism in recent editions of the Masters over its length.

At just 510 yards long, the bigger hitters have been able to cut the corner, leaving themselves a wedge to the green. Even those less renowned for distance off the tee have been able to reach the putting surface comfortably with an iron.

But that looks like it will no longer be the case.

New pictures posted by Eureka Earth, a Georgia-based aerial imaging service, have revealed a new tee box significantly further back.

In fact, it is so far back it is located on what used to be the ninth fairway of Augusta Country Club before ANGC bought the land. The hole has been lengthened by around 50 yards.

The account posted pictures earlier this year which showed work under way, sparking rumours of the long-mooted changes.

And now the latest images appear to confirm the work has been completed in time for next year's Masters.

Bosses at Augusta – including current chairman Fred Ridley – have been vocal about the impact advances in driving distances have had on the hole.

It was previously altered in 2002, with the tee moved back 25 yards to “Tiger-proof” the hole.

The 11th and 15th holes were both lengthened prior to the 2022 tournament, won by Scottie Scheffler.

