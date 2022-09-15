search
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf sign prospect on “long-term” deal

Golf News

LIV Golf sign prospect on “long-term” deal

By Jamie Hall13 September, 2022
David Puig LIV Golf Arizona State
David Puig Liv Golf

David Puig, thought to be one of golf’s biggest prospects, has signed for LIV Golf on a “long-term” contract.

The Spaniard was one of the world’s top-ranked amateurs, but has opted to turn pro before his senior year at Arizona State University.

Greg Norman, the Saudi-backed league’s CEO, confirmed via his Twitter account Puig has signed on for the long haul.

• Augusta National changes confirmed

• Club closing in on $12m restoration

“Although it has probably been the hardest decision that I’ve ever made, I’ve decided to turn professional this week,” Puig said in an Instagram post.

“However, I’m still an ASU student and plan to graduate in the next year. My base will be in Tempe, hopefully forever. What a great place to live and become a champion golfer.”

At 20 Puig has already appeared in two LIV events – the curtain-raiser at Centurion Club and then the third contest at Bedminster.

So far, he has finished 40th and 42nd in his two outings, which came while he still held amateur status.

• Ryder Cup ballot hit by "technical issues"

• McKechnie savouring PGA Cup debut

The former Junior Ryder Cup player is in the field for this week’s tournament in Chicago and having turned professional, will be able to take full advantage of the riches on offer.

He has joined the Torque GC team captained by recent signing Joaquin Niemann.

