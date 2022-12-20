search
Padraig Harrington makes huge Tiger Woods claim

Golf News

Padraig Harrington makes huge Tiger Woods claim

By Jamie Hall16 December, 2022
Tiger Woods Padraig Harrington
Tiger Woods Padraig Harrington

Tiger Woods may have “not much left” in his injured leg – but that won’t stop him winning another major, according to Padraig Harrington.

Harrington has seen Woods up close and personal this week at the PNC Championship.

“He looked good physically,” the three-time major champion said. “He looked better at The Match.

• Greg Norman: Door open for McIlroy to join LIV

• Judge: Nicklaus "allowed to compete" amid lawsuit

“You know, I’m not saying ‘he could be’. I actually think he will be a danger. I think he’ll win another major. The way I looked at him, I genuinely think he will be in contention. And I’m sure he wishes every tournament he could play, if it’s like a major, he’s going to have a chance.”

Woods has been honest about his future prospects since his serious car crash in 2021 which left him with severe injuries.

ENTER OUR PRIZE-A-DAY ADVENT CALENDAR!

On several occasions, he has insisted he will never again be able to play a full schedule on the PGA Tour. However, he has claimed it is walking which poses problems, rather than hitting golf shots.

He played just nine competitive rounds in 2022 prior to last week’s exhibition alongside Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. He made the cut at the Masters, withdrew after the third round of the US PGA and missed the cut at the Open at St Andrews.

• LIV Golf announces new venues for 2023

• Luke Donald hints at new-look Ryder Cup team

Earlier this week Colin Montgomerie, who Woods beat to the 2005 Claret Jug, claimed on the bunkered podcast the 15-time major champion should have called time on his career at the Home of Golf in July.

But Woods himself is having none of it, and revealed during a stint in the Golf Channel booth at the Hero World Challenge he wants another “big win”.

