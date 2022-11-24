Patience is key for Louise Duncan ahead of Q School

Louise Duncan says patience will be key ahead of next month’s LET Q School, as she looks to end the year on a high

The Scot was speaking this afternoon in Edinburgh, after announcing a partnership with Edinburgh-based investment management firm Baillie Gifford.

The 22-year-old former Women's Amateur Champion has excelled on the world stage, earning the Smyth Salver at the 2021 AIG Women’s Open, with a top-ten finish in the event.

Now, the West Kilbride player will be heading to Spain to try and earn a tour card for next season.

“I’ve spoken to other people about Q school and they’ve all said, at the end of the day, it is just another tournament, that’s what they’ve all said.

"It has different consequences and it’s two weeks if you get all the way through. You just need to keep going, don’t ever think you’re out of it and don’t get ahead of yourself, that’s the main thing. Golf is unpredictable, so you just need to keep the head down and survive.

“The final stage is five rounds, with a cut after four rounds. If you’re not playing great, it’s about grinding it out and getting it round in the least shots possible and being proper gritty. If you’re playing well, it’s just about fairways and greens.

"With the extra round in there, the final round might be a little bit of a shock, but at the end of the day, you’re just there to play golf. I’ve played five days in a row before, it’s nothing unusual."



The Scot will be joined by Stirling University's high performance golf coach Dean Robertson, who was on the bag at the AIG Women's Open, and has been a long-time mentor to Duncan.

Robertson will once again be on the bag for Duncan, in the two week long event at La Manga, Spain, which gets underway on December 10.

"It probably wouldn’t have been as smooth a transition (without Robertson)," Duncan said.

"I think it’s such an unknown world when you are an amateur starting out as a professional. How you actually do it, as I had no idea and Dean helped me in that respect and that was massively needed.

"He’s so level-headed. He’s been there before and he knows what he’s doing. He’s very patient, he enjoys the game and enjoys seeing players do well.”

Indeed, Duncan said that the connection she shares with other University of Stirling alumni has helped her as she's found her way in the professional ranks.

“I was playing events on the Tartan Pro Tour, and everywhere you look there's a Stirling graduate. I played with loads of alumni, they all said they made lifelong friends there and they all really enjoyed it.

"I played with Graeme Robertson in one of the rounds, as well as Chris Maclean, so it was funny, an all Stirling three ball."

Away from the golf course, Duncan has other big plans in the works, with plans for her wedding to her fiance, Jordan coming up.

“I was thinking about next year. There’s a venue getting built in West Kilbride, there might be a bit of a rush next year, but we’ll see what happens.

"Jordan is really supportive, he’s unbelievable, he lives his own life and is really happy for what I’m doing. He was a really good swimmer, so he knows what it’s like to be an elite athlete, he knows the dedication it takes."

Q School will be Louise's fifth appearance as a professional, and she admits things have been tricky since making the jump from the amateur game, but she believes her game is well placed to perform well in Spain.

"It’s been tricky, a few things haven’t gone my way. The golf hasn’t really been where I would want it for the most part. At the end of the day, it comes and it goes.

"I’ve played some unbelievable golf this year and my game is feeling good at the moment, which is weird as it’s the middle of November, but it’s probably because I haven’t hibernated this year like I have in other years.

"It feels good going into it, it’s coming together quite nicely, so I’m hoping for a good result."