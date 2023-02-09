Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

It's one of the most iconic weeks on the PGA Tour, with the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The players will be competing over three courses; Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula, with the cut falling on Saturday night after everyone has played on each course.

There's 156 pros, all paired with an amateur, with a betterball format in place for the pro-am. For the pros in the individual format, however, it's a regular strokeplay format.

Headlining the field is Jordan Spieth, who is joined by Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and defending champion Tom Hoge. There's also some Scottish interest in the field this week, in the form of Paul O'Hara, who is playing on a sponsor's exemption. A tremendous opportunity for the Lanarkshire pro.

You'll remember Speith'sendeavours in this event last year, after he attempted a heart-stopping shot from the edge of the cliff. He made par, which he said made it worthwhile.

In the field on the amateur side of things, one name stands out: Gareth Bale. The former Welsh footballer seems to be enjoying his retirement on the golf course, and he'll certainly enjoy this week on three of California's most scenic courses.

AT&T have sponsored the event since 1986, however it's been a fixture since 1937, when it was called the Bing Crosby Pro-Am.

Let's take a look at all the details.

Pebble Beach Pro-Am details

Courses: Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula

Course stats: Pebble Beach: 6,816 yards par 72, Spyglass Hill: 7,035 yards par 72, Monterey Peninsula: 6,958 par 71

Defending champion: Tom Hoge

Purse: $9,000,000

Winner's share: $1,620,000



Pebble Beach Pro-Am betting tips

Here's who the bookies fancy this week...

Matt Fitzpatrick 11/1

Viktor Hovland 12/1

Jordan Spieth 12/1

Maverick McNealy 20/1

Seamus Power 22/1

Tom Hoge 22/1

Andrew Putnam 25/1

Keith Mitchell 35/1

Matt Kuchar 35/1

Justin Rose 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Maverick McNealy

The man with possibly the best name on the PGA Tour has been playing some great stuff recently without notching a win, but that has to change at some point. He's coming to a tournament where he has a great record, with a second and fifth place in recent visits here.

ICYMI: @GarethBale11, @JoshAllenQB, @AaronRodgers12, and @arnettwill will all be showing off their swings at Pebble Beach next week! Who are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/n0OX8j90kE — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (@attproam) January 29, 2023

Pebble Beach Pro-Am how to watch

Here's how UK viewers can tune in to the action.

Thursday: Sky Sports Golf 4.30pm

Friday: Sky Sports Golf 4.30pm

Saturday: Sky Sports Golf 4pm

Sunday: Sky Sports Golf 6pm

