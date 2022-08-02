search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsPGA Tour: 8 big names who could lose their cards this weekend

Golf News

PGA Tour: 8 big names who could lose their cards this weekend

By Jamie Hall02 August, 2022
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Wyndham Championship Tour News
8 Players Who Could Lose Pga Tour Cards

This week’s Wyndham Championship marks the end of the regular PGA Tour season – and the last chance for players to retain their cards.

Only the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings are guaranteed full playing rights next season, with everyone below (except those with exemptions) dropping down to conditional status.

That means it’s set to be a nervy week for those just outside the bubble.

Major champions, Ryder Cup stars and legends of the game are among those who could lose their cards this week.

Hit NEXT to see who’s in danger.

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Wyndham Championship

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

AIG Women’s Open: All to play for as Duncan earns first pro cheque
Major winner takes swipe at BBC over AIG Women’s Open coverage
10 reasons to buy issue 195 of bunkered
Angel Cabrera: Major champ to face second trial in Argentina
AIG Women's Open: Louise Duncan shines as Shibuno leads

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh says, ‘Turn, don’t slide’
Watch
play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Shift your weight to the left side
Callaway
play button
Mix up your practice routine
Watch
See all videos right arrow