This week’s Wyndham Championship marks the end of the regular PGA Tour season – and the last chance for players to retain their cards.

Only the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings are guaranteed full playing rights next season, with everyone below (except those with exemptions) dropping down to conditional status.

That means it’s set to be a nervy week for those just outside the bubble.

Major champions, Ryder Cup stars and legends of the game are among those who could lose their cards this week.

