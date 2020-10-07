search
PGA Tour confirms return of fans at event next month

Golf News

PGA Tour confirms return of fans at event next month

By bunkered.co.uk29 September, 2020
PGA Tour Tour News Bermuda Championship COVID-19 coronavirus spectators
Pga Tour

The PGA Tour has confirmed that spectators will be allowed to attend next month's Bermuda Championship.

The event, scheduled to take place at Port Royal Golf Course from October 29 to November 1, will be the first tournament on the PGA Tour to open its doors to the general public since the abandoned PLAYERS Championship in March.

Last week's Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic allowed 500 specially invited guests per day but they were confined to two bespoke viewing areas.

At the Bermuda Championship, fans will be allowed to walk the golf course. The daily attendance will be determined by the island’s public-gathering regulations nearer the time, and both Bermuda residents and visitors will be allowed to attend in person.

“Excitement continues to build as preparations come together for our second year,” said tournament director Sean Sovacool. “Along with the recently announced tournament adjustments, being the first PGA Tour event to welcome spectators on-site is a milestone the Bermuda Championship is proud to have achieved. 

Listen!

TWITTER TROLLS, COVID CHAOS & ... BEYONCE'S BOWEL MOVEMENTS?!

"Additional opportunities remain to take part in other capacities, including entertaining in our hospitality venue, playing alongside a tour professional in our pro-am, or participating as a marshal volunteer.”

Tickets for the event went on-sale yesterday. 

Fans will be required to take a temperature check when they arrive at the course and will also need to wear face masks on the property. 

The impact of the coronavirus on Bermuda has been significantly less than in the United States. It has reported fewer than 200 confirmed cases and only nine deaths.

Golf News

Wentworth leader Tyrrell Hatton defends divisive hoodie
Martin Laird in pole position to end long title drought
Bryson DeChambeau hits back at Fitzpatrick's criticism
New dates confirmed for Scottish Golf Tourism Week
Study: Golfers joining clubs to improve their mental health

