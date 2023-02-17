search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
Bunkered LIVE Golf Show - in Birmingham (February) and Edinburgh (March) 2023
Buy Tickets
HomeGolf NewsLIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour

Golf News

LIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk17 February, 2023
PGA Tour LIV Golf Yasir Al-Rumayyan
Ruling Yasir Al Rumayyan

The PGA Tour has got one up on LIV Golf after a federal judge ruled that LIV Golf’s financial backers must produce documents in its litigation with the US circuit. 

As being reported by the Wall Street Journal, LIV Golf’s financial backer, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and also its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, are “not entitled to sovereign immunity”. 

The news is a significant blow to the Greg Norman-fronted start-up, which starts its new season next week

“The PIF and Al-Rumayyan had argued that there was no court in the U.S. with jurisdiction over them, saying they were shielded because they are part of a foreign government,” says the report.  

“It was a claim that highlighted the money—and some of the controversy—behind the new golf circuit that has upended the sport, and drawn the rivals into an array of bruising legal and political fights. 

• Scottish Golf set to increase affiliation fees

• Scheffler regains world No.1 spot

"Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen, in the U.S. District Court of Northern District of California, rejected the argument in an order that was made Feb. 9, but which remained under seal as LIV and the PGA Tour fought over proposed redactions of confidential information. A redacted copy of the order was included in a filing released late Thursday."  

The court said it had made the decision because it said it found PIF’s “conduct falls within the commercial activity exceptional to the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act". 

LIV has previously accused the PGA Tour of operating as a monopoly and, as such, abusing its power in an attempt to stop the Saudi-funded tour from any development. It also said the tour was secretly trying to create controversy by focusing on its Saudi connections. 

Golf Digest is now reporting that LIV Golf is expected to appeal the decision, which could ruling the ruling for months.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - LIV Golf

Related Articles - Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Billy Horschel has “scrapped” swing changes after months of work
Boost for Coul Links as hotel permission granted
Thomas Pieters explains shock LIV Golf switch
US PGA Championship makes decision on LIV golfers
Ernie Els hits out at LIV Golf's South African contingent

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
Peter Barber’s advice for older golfers
Callaway
Pivot around a central point in your swing
Callaway
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
See all videos right arrow