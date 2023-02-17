LIV Golf dealt a blow in latest court ruling against PGA Tour

The PGA Tour has got one up on LIV Golf after a federal judge ruled that LIV Golf’s financial backers must produce documents in its litigation with the US circuit.



As being reported by the Wall Street Journal, LIV Golf’s financial backer, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and also its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, are “not entitled to sovereign immunity”.

The news is a significant blow to the Greg Norman-fronted start-up, which starts its new season next week.

“The PIF and Al-Rumayyan had argued that there was no court in the U.S. with jurisdiction over them, saying they were shielded because they are part of a foreign government,” says the report.

“It was a claim that highlighted the money—and some of the controversy—behind the new golf circuit that has upended the sport, and drawn the rivals into an array of bruising legal and political fights.

"Magistrate Judge Susan van Keulen, in the U.S. District Court of Northern District of California, rejected the argument in an order that was made Feb. 9, but which remained under seal as LIV and the PGA Tour fought over proposed redactions of confidential information. A redacted copy of the order was included in a filing released late Thursday."

The court said it had made the decision because it said it found PIF’s “conduct falls within the commercial activity exceptional to the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act".

LIV has previously accused the PGA Tour of operating as a monopoly and, as such, abusing its power in an attempt to stop the Saudi-funded tour from any development. It also said the tour was secretly trying to create controversy by focusing on its Saudi connections.

Golf Digest is now reporting that LIV Golf is expected to appeal the decision, which could ruling the ruling for months.