LIV Golf League: Full 2023 schedule confirmed at last!

After weeks – if not months – of speculation, the full LIV Golf League schedule for 2023 has been announced.

First reported by Sports Illustrated, year two of the Saudi-funded tour kicks off next month at El Camelon Golf Club in Mexico, the first of 14 events on the expanded schedule.

It comprises eight events in the United States as well as six overseas. One of those takes place in the UK, with the Centurion Club near London slated to host an event in July, just as it did last June when it launched the new circuit.



• Tour chiefs recuse themselves from LIV OWGR vote

• "Utter farce!" - Golf fans blast OWGR



Three properties owned by former US president Donald Trump also feature on the calendar, with Trump National Doral becoming a regular season stop.

Its place as the host venue for the season-ending Team Championship is being taken by Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Saudi Arabia.

However, there is no place for Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Boston where Dustin Johnson triumphed last year.

Sports Illustrated is also reporting that Greg Norman’s position within LIV is being strengthened.

The group’s managing director, Majed Al-Sorour, is stepping down, with Norman now reporting directly to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which is bankrolling the league.



--



2023 LIV Golf League schedule in full

February 24–26

El Camaleon Golf Club, Mexico

March 17-19

The Gallery Golf Club, AZ

March 31-April 2

Orange County National (Crooked Cat), FL

April 21-23

The Grange Golf Club, Australia

April 28-30

Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course), Singapore

May 12-14

Cedar Ridge Country Club, OK

May 26-28

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

June 30-July 2

Real Club Valderrama, Spain

July 7-9

Centurion Club, UK

August 4-6

The Old White Course, White Sulphur Springs, WV

August 11-13

Trump National Golf Club, NJ

September 22-24

Rich Harvest Farms, IL

October 20-22

Trump National Doral, FL

November 3-5

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia



--



News of the LIV Golf League's 2023 schedule comes hot on the heels of the fledgling circuit announcing details of a new multi-year deal that will see it broadcast exclusively live on US TV by the CW Network.

