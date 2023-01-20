Confirmed: LIV Golf has US TV deal

LIV Golf chiefs have confirmed the league’s first TV deal, penning a “multi-year” agreement with the CW Network.

The Saudi-backed league has, until now, struggled to find a broadcast partner and streamed its first season live on its YouTube channel.

However, bosses have now confirmed previous reports – given credence by LIV analyst David Feherty – that they were on the brink of signing up with CW.

• Callaway confirms DP World Tour staffers



• REVIEW: Callaway Paradym drivers



“This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights. The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States,” said LIV commissioner Greg Norman.

“We’re very proud to note how consequential it is that a league that has only existed for one year has secured a full broadcast deal in its debut full league season.”

“The CW and its majority owner, Nexstar Media Group, recognize the enormous interest in and potential of our league and with their support, more fans will experience the energy and innovative competition that LIV Golf is using to reinvigorate the sport. The CW is a world-class media partner, and we are honoured to be joining forces to further bring LIV Golf to life as they stake their claim in professional sports.”

CW will air all 14 LIV events in 2023, as well as broadcasting live on its app, and claims to reach 100million households in the US.

The broadcaster is behind the likes of Gossip Girl, Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, but LIV represents its first serious foray into the world of professional sport.

• First look: New Callaway Paradym drivers

• WITB: Jon Rahm, Sentry Tournament of Champions

“Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league. With CW’s broadcasts and streams, more fans across the country and around the globe can partake in the LIV Golf energy and view its innovative competition that has reimagined the sport for players, fans and the game of golf,” said CW president Dennis Miller.

“For The CW, our partnership with LIV Golf marks a significant milestone in our goal to re-engineer the network with quality, diversified programming for our viewers, advertisers and CW affiliates. This also marks the first time in The CW’s 17-year history that the network is the exclusive broadcast home for live mainstream sports.”

