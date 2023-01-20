Callaway confirms 2023 DP World Tour staff players

Hot on the heels of unveiling its new Paradym family to great acclaim, Callaway has confirmed its line-up of DP World Tour staff professionals for 2023.

An exciting blend of up-and-coming young talent and experienced tournament-winning players, the #TeamCallaway roster includes a number of players who won on the circuit last season as well as as a number of new signings.

Here’s a look at the new faces...

Rasmus Højgaard - Three-time winner on the DP World Tour. Last victory was in 2021, winning the prestigious Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

Nicolai Højgaard - Two-time winner on the DP World Tour. Winner of last season’s Ras al Khaimah Championship by four shots.

Filippo Celli - The 22-year-old Italian turned professional at last year’s Italian Open. He was the leading amateur at last year’s 150th Open at St Andrews, finishing tied 47th.

Ockie Strydom - Already a winner on the DP World Tour, Ockie triumphed at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December. He was previously an 11-time winner on the South African IGT Challenge Tour, and was runner-up 14 times on the Sunshine Tour, prior to a breakthrough victory in 2019.

Sam Bairstow - The 2021 Brabazon Trophy champion turned professional last Autumn, making his professional debut at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. His highest placing as an amateur was No.7 in the world rankings.

Simon Forsström - The Swede, who turned professional in 2009, is already showing fantastic form, with a T4 in December’s Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open, and a T9 in the Joburg Open the previous month.

Mikael Lindberg - Turned professional in 2013, joining the Nordic Golf League. His breakthrough year was 2014 when he topped the League’s Order of Merit and graduated to the Challenge Tour. Finished 5th last year, to graduate to his rookie year on the DP World Tour.

Deon Germishuys - Turned professional in 2019 after a glittering amateur career that included a 2018 South African Amateur title.

Martin Simonsen - The Dane enjoyed a strong season on last year’s Challenge Tour, finishing 14th and has made a solid start to his 2023 DP World Tour campaign, T15 at the South African Open last month.

Sam Hutsby - The Englishman enjoyed an impressive amateur career, during which he represented GB & Ireland in the Walker Cup in 2009.



The full line-up of Callaway staff professionals on the 2023 DP World Tour includes:

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Marcus Armitage, Adri Arnaus, Sam Bairstow, Christian Bezuidenhout, Alexander Bjork, Thomas Bjørn, Kristoffer Broberg, Julien Brun, Jorge Campillo, Phillipo Celli, Thomas Detry, Nacho Elvira, Simon Forsström, Deon Germishuys, Gavin Green, Nicolai Højgaard, Rasmus Højgaard, Sam Hutsby, Matthew Jordan, Rikard Karlberg, Max Kieffer, Frederic Lacroix, Matty Lamb, Pablo Larrazabal, Min Woo Lee, Mikael Lindberg, Mike Lorenzo Vera, Francesco Molinari, James Morrison, Alex Noren, Adrian Otaegui, Chris Paisley, Renato Paratore, Alvaro Quiros, Richie Ramsay, Kalle Samooja, Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Callum Shinkwin, Marcel Siem, Martin Simonsen, Ockie Strydom, Sami Valimaki, Erik Van Rooyen, Marc Warren, Dale Whitnell, Danny Willett, Oliver Wilson, Jeff Winther, Chris Wood and Fabrizio Zanotti.

Neil Howie, Managing Director and President of Callaway Golf EMEA, added: “I’m genuinely excited to see how this season will unfold.

“We have a proven, winning heritage on tour and this year sees #TeamCallaway stronger than ever, a perfect blend of staff professionals seeking a breakthrough year, and a host of tournament winners that continue to rely on our market-leading products to taste success.”

