Has LIV Golf FINALLY found a US TV partner?

It's been the question on everybody's lips: which TV channel will broadcast LIV Golf in the United States?

If David Feherty is to be believed, we might soon have our answer.

Performing at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach late last week, the broadcaster-cum-comedian gave his audience a massive clue as to where they may be able to tune-in to LIV action in 2023.

"Have you heard of CW?" The Palm Beach Post quotes him as saying. "I might get fired for this, but… "

Feherty's remarks would appear to lend substance to a recent Sports Business Journal report, which also claimed the CW Network was leading the way to land a multi-year deal with LIV.

The CW Network was launched by CBS and Warner Bros in 2006 but, since October last year, has been majority owned by the Nexstar Media Group. It reaches an estimated 100 million households through 37 affiliates across the US.

Its portfolio of shows has included teen dramas such as One Tree Hill, Gilmore Girl, Gossip Girl and Smallville.

LIV Golf would, however, be its first major foray into professional sport.

The CW Network is just the latest broadcaster to be linked with LIV.

Whilst the Saudi-funded enterprise has a number of TV deals in place in territories around the world – for example, ServusTV in Germany and Austria, Eleven Sports in Italy, Claro Sports in Latin America, and CHCH-TV in parts of Canada – it has found it much tougher to crack the UK and US markets.



Indeed, it was claimed last week that its bosses were contemplating giving away live UK TV rights for free after reportedly failing to strike a deal with Sky Sports, BT Sports, Amazon and Disney.

bunkered.co.uk has approached LIV for comment.