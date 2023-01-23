search
"Utter farce!" - Golf fans blast Official World Golf Ranking

Golf News

"Utter farce!" - Golf fans blast Official World Golf Ranking

By bunkered.co.uk23 January, 2023
OWGR World Rankings Jon Rahm Social media
Owgr Rankings

Golf fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration at the Official World Golf Ranking after another weekend of peculiar movement on the standings.

Jon Rahm won The American Express to make it back-to-back victories on the PGA Tour and four wins in his last six starts worldwide.

In that time, he has moved only three places on the standings, going from sixth to third. His win in California last night only bumped him up one spot.

• Norman brands Woods PGA Tour "mouthpiece"

• CW Network owners blasted over LIV deal

That has confused golf fans who are struggling to understand how the most on-form player on the planet isn't ranked world No.1

Responding to the latest rankings update from the OWGR on Twitter, several of them made their feelings known.

Matt Hurcombe dismissed the rankings as "useless" and "irrelevant", whilst Mike Harris claimed that the current method of calculation "isn't working correctly"

"Need a fairer system to include all tours," he added. "Looks like it's been manipulated to read what is required and not based on factual data."

• Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Scotland

Golf Lover UK branded the OWGR an "utter farce" and "complete embarrassment", adding: "Your own mission statement is to correctly rank professional golfers, which you do not do! The formula was incorrect but this over correction is even worse.

"It is to a point now where many golf fans and players laugh at your ranking."

The OWGR introduced a raft of changes in August last year and, speaking after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions a fortnight ago, Rahm admitted that he was struggling to wrap his head around how it works.

"I'm trying to understand what's going on," said the Spaniard. "In my mind, I feel like since August I've been the best player in the world, Earlier in the year clearly Scottie [Scheffler] was that player, then Rory [McIlroy] was that player, and I feel like right now it's been me"

Going into this week, only McIlroy and Scheffler are ranked ahead of Rahm, with Open champion Cam Smith and Patrick Cantlay filling out the top-five.

However, all that could soon change...

