Greg Norman brands Tiger Woods "mouthpiece for the PGA Tour"

Greg Norman has taken a swipe at Tiger Woods, insisting that the 15-time major champion is a “mouthpiece” for the PGA Tour.

Norman made the comments during an appearance on FOX News, where he discussed LIV Golf’s new television deal with the CW Network.

Woods has been outspoken in his opposition to the new Saudi-funded enterprise and, shortly before Christmas, insisted that Norman would have to leave his position as CEO and commissioner of the league in order for peace to break out in golf’s civil war.

That, says Norman, isn’t going to happen.

“It’s sad for Tiger that unfortunately he made a comment that he doesn’t know the facts about,” said the Australian.

• CW Network owners blasted over LIV deal

• Golf available on PRESCRIPTION in Scotland

“Obviously, I’m still here. Obviously, he doesn’t control what we do within LIV. So, making those comments, I think it’s an indication that he might be a bit of a mouthpiece for the PGA Tour to try and create turmoil internally within LIV. But it’s not happening. We are fully entrenched. We know where we’re going. We know what we’re doing.

“The announcement with the CW Network was critical to what we’re doing. We’ve been in negotiations with multiple platforms over a long, long period of time.



“We knew that we’d get to this point because the fans are loving what we’ve got, the players are loving what we’ve got, the sponsors are loving what we’ve got. We are a legitimate new format and platform that brings competition to the game of golf that’s dearly needed it, quite honestly, for decades and decades.”

Elsewhere, Norman addressed the issue of Official World Golf Ranking points for LIV golfers, saying that he believes his tour is “very close” to getting them.

• Has Guido Migliozzi locked up 'Shot of the Year'?

• Callaway confirms DP World Tour staffers

He also praised Augusta National Golf Club for allowing eligible LIV players to continuing playing in The Masters, but did add: “The Masters and all the majors should be Switzerland because they want to have the best players in their field, the strength of field.

“For them to even come out and say we couldn’t play is wrong because they have sponsors themselves, they have network deals. They need to be Switzerland to create the best field they can because they are the best four tournaments.”

Watch Greg Norman’s FOX News appearance in full

Big thank you to my friends @kilmeade and @FoxNews for the chat. We are thrilled for the start of the @LIVGolfInv season alongside our new network partners @TheCW.



More to come for us to discuss soon… https://t.co/x3Tss3q0tU — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) January 22, 2023